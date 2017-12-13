Porto’s Famous Potato Balls Popping Up in Century City for 1 Day Only

Fans of Porto’s Bakery’s famed potato balls will be able to enjoy them on L.A.’s Westside for one day only when the Annenberg Space for Photography hosts a pop up featuring the savory delights this Saturday.

The iconic cafe be selling a limited quantity of its potato balls, along with a select assortment of baked goods, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as the Photo Space seeks to “enhance” its current exhibit, “Cuba Is,” according to the website.

The popular Cuban eatery has been operating a pop up, the Doña Dulce Cafe, next to the installation at 2000 Avenue of the Starts in Century City, since Sept. 9 of this year.

While the cafe has served an array of Porto’s famous desserts — guava cheese rolls, mango mouse, and chocolate and raspberry besitos among them — the limited menu does not include any savory items. That means Westside fans of the potato balls still have to make the trek to one of Porto’s four other locations and likely wait in a long line to enjoy the tasty treat.

But that will change, albeit briefly, on Saturday when the Photo Space hosts what it’s dubbing the “Potato Ball” Pop Up.

During the pop up, potato balls will available for purchase in packs up six on a first come, first served basis until they are sold out. Those who would like to buy them are urged to come early, according to the Photo Space’s website, which also noted they will not be available for pre-order.

The cafe’s regular menu items will also be available during that time.

The Doña Dulce Cafe operates Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 4.

Admission is free to the Cuba Is exhibition, which explores life in the isolated island nation through a series of more than 120 photographs. It also closes in March.