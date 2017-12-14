Doctor Charged With Murder of Patient Undergoing Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills

An anesthesiologist was charged with murder Wednesday after a 71-year-old patient suffered a fatal overdose under his care — a rare prosecution likely to send a powerful message to other doctors.

Stephen Kyosung Kim, 53, is accused of administering a lethal dose of the narcotic Demerol to a patient undergoing surgery at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, according to a release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The patient was a doctor named Mark Greenspan. Soon after the surgery, Greenspan suffered cardiac arrest and died.

Prosecutors said Kim is also accused of injecting himself with drugs during the procedure. Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese declined to identify the drugs, but said detectives determined that Kim was under the influence of narcotics at the time of surgery.

