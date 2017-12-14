Glendale Police Seek 2 Men Involved in Attempted Bank Robberies

Authorities were asking the public’s help on Thursday in identifying two men involved in the attempted robberies of two banks in Glendale.

The men who tried to rob the banks on Nov. 20 are believed to be the same ones responsible for bank robberies in Sherman Oaks and Los Banos in Merced County in early November, according to a statement from the Glendale Police Department.

One of the men entered the Citibank at 1201 N. Central Ave. in Glendale at 12:17 p.m., police said. He handed the teller a note demanding cash and showed a handgun tucked into his waistband. After the teller refused to give him money, the man fled and got into a silver Kia Optima driven by another man, according to the police statement.

At 2:08 p.m. on the same day, the robber who entered the Citibank went into the Bank of America at 203 N. Glendale Ave., authorities said. The man again passed a note to the teller demanding cash and revealed a gun in his waistband before fleeing the bank without obtaining any money.

Police describe the first robber as a white, 30- to 40-year-old man about 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 5 inches tall. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. Officials believe that he’s involved in the robbery of a Sherman Oaks bank on Nov. 18 and a Los Banos bank on Nov. 9.

The driver is described as an African-American, 20- to 30-year-old man with a slim build and several tattoos, including a “distinct cancer ribbon” on the front of his neck, a marijuana leaf on his right forearm and musical notes on his upper arm.

The vehicle was described as a 2016 to 2017 Kia Optima with an unspecified sticker on the lower-left windshield and another sticker in the lower-right rear window.