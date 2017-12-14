Style Expert Lyndsay Albanese joined us live with winter and holiday looks from Ted Baker. Ted Baker has 3 area locations in Malibu, Santa Monica and at their newest store located at the Westfield Century City. They are also available at Nordstrom’s and Bloomingdales nationwide. For more information or to shop online, visit Ted Baker website.
Holiday & Winter Looks With Ted Baker
-
‘They Would Frame Them’: Drug Convictions for 15 Men in Chicago Thrown Out After Authorities Find Police Officers Lied
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 2nd, 2017
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 3rd, 2017
-
Purchase A Holiday Wreath To Help Foster Children
-
Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes With The Bellwether’s Ted Hopson
-
-
Man Accused of Secretly Recording Foreign Exchange Student Living in His Redlands Home
-
Google Honors Selena With Doodle Commemorating 1989 Album Release
-
Holiday Looks With Lawrence Zarian
-
La Niña Expected to Return This Winter, According to New NOAA Forecast
-
$20,000 Reward Offered in Killing of Texas Border Patrol Agent
-
-
Sequin Holiday Fashions With Rachel Zalis
-
Attorney Says Attack on Sen. Rand Paul Is ‘Regrettable Dispute Between Two Neighbors’
-
Rep. Ted Lieu Won’t ‘Do Any More Moments of Silence’ Until There’s Gun Safety Legislation