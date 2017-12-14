BREAKING: Firefighter Dies in Thomas Fire, Officials Report

Holiday & Winter Looks With Ted Baker

Posted 11:40 AM, December 14, 2017, by

Style Expert Lyndsay Albanese joined us live with winter and holiday looks from Ted Baker. Ted Baker has 3 area locations in Malibu, Santa Monica and at their newest store located at the Westfield Century City. They are also available at Nordstrom’s and Bloomingdales nationwide. For more information or to shop online, visit Ted Baker website.