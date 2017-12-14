Man Arrested After Woman Falls to Her Death From Alhambra Parking Garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested Thursday morning after a woman fell to her death from the sixth story of a parking garage in Alhambra.

The man, later identified by police as 55-year-old Russell Henry Errett, called authorities just after 1 a.m. saying his wife had fallen from the structure located at 26 N. 1st St., Alhambra Police Department Sgt. R. Rongavilla said.

Arriving officers found the woman in an alley at the bottom of the six-story structure, Sgt. Debbie Gomez said.

Officials tried CPR on the victim for about 20 minutes, but ultimately pronounced her dead at the scene, Gomez said.

The woman was not identified, but was described as a local resident in her early 30s.

Investigators believe she fell from the top floor, but were initially unsure if the fall was accidental, or if the woman jumped or was pushed, Gomez said.

“Right now we are basically investigating it as a suspicious death,” she said.

A few hours later, police said Errett had been booked on suspicion of murder.

Although Errett claimed to be the victim’s husband, investigators have not yet determined his relationship to the victim.

“At this time we do not know who this gentleman is. We do know he was with her,” Gomez said.

Police initially said the man had a 3-year-old girl with him when the fall occurred, but Rongavilla said she could not confirm the information.