New DNA Evidence Links Man to 1980 Killing of 14-Year-Old NorCal Babysitter

It’s been almost four decades since 14-year-old Suzanne Bombardier was abducted and killed while babysitting, and ever since then the identity of her killer has remained a mystery.

Or at least that was the case until this week, when Antioch police said new DNA evidence has led to the arrest of her suspected killer.

The teen had been babysitting at her sister’s home in Antioch in June 1980 when she went missing in the middle of the night. Nearly a week passed before her body was found in the San Joaquin River near the Antioch Bridge.

She died of from a single stab wound to the heart, police said. Evidence indicated she had been sexually assaulted.

