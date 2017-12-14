Officials Investigating Death of 29 Horses in Creek Fire, County Says

Animal care officials confirmed Thursday that they are investigating the death of 29 horses at a Sylmar ranch during the fast-moving Creek fire last week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control issued a lengthy statement last week in which they shared their officers’ efforts to save horses at Rancho Padilla. The statement did not include details about an investigation.

The ranch boarded its own horses, but also rented stalls to horse owners.

“We are actually looking into it and investigating the entire situation,” Don Barre, a spokeswoman for the department, said Thursday. “We can’t say anything about the investigation until it’s over.”

