Cal Fire Engineer Dies in Thomas Fire

A Cal Fire engineer from the San Diego unit has died in the Thomas Fire, officials said Thursday.

“I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas Incident,” Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said in a news release.

“More details will be made available as they are confirmed,” the statement said. “In the meantime, please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions.”

Pimlott said IMT 4, Cal Fire Local 2881 and Southern Region leadership are “working to support the unit and his family.”

The details of the engineer’s death are not clear. The Los Angeles Daily News reported a “mayday” alert was sounded Thursday morning, possibly near the city of Fillmore.

It is the second death linked to the fire raging in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties after a 70-year-old Santa Paula woman was discovered dead in her car along evacuation lines last week.

The Thomas Fire is now the fourth largest wildfire in California history as it continues to burn for an 11th day on Thursday.

