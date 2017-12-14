Style Expert Jamie Krell joined us live with adorable looks for girls from Kidpik. Kidpik is the ultimate subscription box for girls that love fashion. All gift boxes are pre-styled and include 6 fashionable coordinating items + a free gift, with the option of adding an amazing pair of shoes. It takes the guesswork out of Holiday gifting for girls sizes 4-14. There are several box options for every style including: Active, Girly, Trendy, and Classic. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Subscription Box for Girls Who Love Fashion With KidPik
