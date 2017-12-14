Thomas Fire Grows to 4th Largest Wildfire in State’s History, 8th Most Destructive: Cal Fire

The Thomas Fire is now the fourth largest wildfire in California history as it continues singeing hillsides and homes across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for an 11th day on Thursday.

The fire has burned 242,500 acres — or about 379 square miles — and demolished around 972 buildings, making it also the eighth most destructive wildfire in the state’s history, according to Cal Fire. It has been 30 percent contained since Wednesday night.

Cal Fire’s data does not include fires prior to 1932, when record keeping was less reliable.

The Santa Ana winds that had allowed the flames to swiftly spread to a massive scale have been lingering around since the blaze broke out last Monday, Dec. 4, making the flames difficult to combat. A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service — meaning fire danger is extreme — is in place through 10 a.m. Friday in the mountainous areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Santa Clarita Valley.

The harsh winds have been compacted by low humidity, dry weather and chaparral and steep, hilly terrain.

Around 18,000 structures were still under threat Thursday, forcing 41,200 to evacuate in Santa Barbara County, where the fire has been more active over the past few days after spreading north from Ventura County. Some evacuation orders remain active in Ventura County, as well.

Of the buildings razed, 733 have been homes. Another 175 homes and 18 commercial structures have been damaged.

Despite the continuing threat, only 10 buildings have been destroyed in Santa Barbara County so far, county officials said. It was unclear how many of them were homes.

On Thursday, firefighters were concentrating on protecting homes and minimizing the flames’ spread northwest into Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito. Crews would push the progress toward areas that had already been burned in the recent Jesusita and Tea fires.

The battle was still active in Ventura County as well, where firefighters were working to put out spot fires on the blaze’s southeastern perimeter. Conditions remain hazardous in areas still under evacuation orders, officials said, and utility companies are working to ensure their damaged infrastructure will not create further dangers.

The fight against the fire has cost more than $74.7 million so far, according to Cal Fire.

For more information, visit CountyofSB.org. or ReadyVenturaCounty.org.

#ThomasFire-Five engines and 2 Dozers from the Santa Barbara County Fire Dept are in the process of clearing a fire break and laying 10 THOUSAND feet of hose across a canyon from atop Camino Cielo down to Gibraltar to make a stand should the fire move that direction. pic.twitter.com/4hRkTLx5HA — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 14, 2017