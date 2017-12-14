UC Receives More Freshman Applications Than Ever Before, With UCLA as Most Popular Choice

UCLA has shattered its own record as the nation’s most popular college choice for high school seniors, attracting more than 113,000 freshman applications for fall 2018, according to preliminary data released Thursday.
Janet Mejia, left, of Sun Valley and her kids Emmanuel, Jennifer and Samantha pose for pictures during the annual Bruin Day for admitted students and their families. (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Applications to the Westwood campus soared among California high school students and across all racial and ethnic groups. UCLA again led the University of California’s nine undergraduate campuses, which collectively received more than 181,000 freshman applications — a 5.7% increase over last year.
“We are thrilled by yet another record-shattering year,” UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. “The steady momentum of increasing application numbers underscores the university’s standing as one of the best higher education institutions in the world.”