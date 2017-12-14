UC Receives More Freshman Applications Than Ever Before, With UCLA as Most Popular Choice

UCLA has shattered its own record as the nation’s most popular college choice for high school seniors, attracting more than 113,000 freshman applications for fall 2018, according to preliminary data released Thursday.

Applications to the Westwood campus soared among California high school students and across all racial and ethnic groups. UCLA again led the University of California’s nine undergraduate campuses, which collectively received more than 181,000 freshman applications — a 5.7% increase over last year.

“We are thrilled by yet another record-shattering year,” UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. “The steady momentum of increasing application numbers underscores the university’s standing as one of the best higher education institutions in the world.”

UCLA has long been popular, thanks to its top-notch academics, storied athletics, posh location and relatively reasonable price tag. But over the last several years, campus officials have poured particular energy into reaching out to underrepresented students. They work with several Los Angeles Unified School District schools to help prepare students to compete for UC seats, for instance, and connect with community groups, elected officials and families to get the word out about UCLA’s application process and financial aid. Read the full story on LATimes.com.