Video of Trump Supporter Saying 5-Year-Old Girl ‘Looks Like’ Terrorist in L.A. Prompts Outrage

A heated exchange between Trump supporters and a family at a pro-Palestine rally in Los Angeles last weekend that included a man saying a 5-year-old girl "looked like" a terrorist has prompted outrage after it went viral. On Thursday, both sides spoke out, and the man extended an apology to the girl and her family. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Dec. 14, 2017.
