1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized in Panorama City Shooting Outside Denny’s Restaurant

At least one person was killed and one person was hospitalized following an early morning shooting Friday in Panorama City, according to police.

The incident happened about 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Chase Street, police said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Images posted to Twitter, embedded below, show multiple officers and police vehicles outside a Denny’s restaurant near that intersection.

