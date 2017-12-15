2018 Rose Parade Preview #3- Odd Fellows & Rebekahs, Shriners, and Lutheran Hour Ministeries

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue her series of reports spotlighting the 2018 TOURNAMEMENT OF ROSES PARADE. Gayle continues at the NEW Phoenix Decorating location in Irwindale!

The Phoenix Decorating Company has been building floats since 1985. The name is renowned and synonymous with Pasadena Tournament of Roses. They are focused on just the Rose Parade year round designing, building and decorating Rose Parade floats for the largest all floral parade in the United States!

The theme of 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade is “MAKING A DIFFERENCE.” Today, we see how that theme is applied to floats being produced for: Odd Fellows, Shriners, and Lutherans (Phoenixdeco.com/2018-floats).

-0-

For more information about the Phoenix Decorating Company, please check the website:www.phoenixdeco.com

For more information about the Tournament of Roses Parade, take a look at this website:www.tournamentofroses.com

-0-

And, don’t forget KTLA-TV will proudly air its 71stconsecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade on Monday, January 1, 2018 at 8:00 AM PST. KTLA’s coverage of the 129th Rose Parade Presented by Honda entitled “Making a Difference,” will carry on the long standing tradition of presenting Southern California’s most watched parade coverage. 2018 coverage will begin Sunday, December 31st, with vintage presentations of the 1988, 1998 and 2017 parades leading into KTLA’s extensive 2018 parade coverage on January 1st, including: LIVE “behind-the-scenes” reporting, exclusive Rose Parade coverage (without commercial interruption), as well as four encore presentations throughout the broadcast day.

The 129th Rose Parade Presented by Honda will feature the 100th Rose Queen and her court, floats decorated in flowers and other natural materials, marching bands and equestrian groups along the 5 1/2-mile route down Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard.

With the best camera positions of any broadcaster, and spectacular aerial views from the Goodyear Airship, KTLA, Tribune Broadcasting’s Los Angeles television station, has been the broadcast home of the Rose Parade since 1948. In 2018, KTLA’s HD broadcast will be syndicated across the US, distributed nationally on cable and to more than 225 countries around the world. The station will also offer a LIVE simulcast stream of the broadcast on KTLA.com, as well as via FACEBOOK LIVE.

Emmy Award winning hosts, Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines will return, along with KTLA News Anchor and Rose Parade host veteran, Micah Ohlman.

On January 1st, KTLA will feature all day coverage beginning at 6:00 AM with “Backstage at the Parade” from 6 AM-7AM (PST) and “Parade Countdown” from 7AM-8AM (PST). The pre-parade shows include live interviews with parade participants, including celebrity guests who will ride on the floats and march in the parade. “Backstage at the Parade” and “Parade Countdown” will also feature behind the scenes stories about the Rose Queen and her court, equestrian and band entries from around the world and other parade surprises.

-0-

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.