‘Elderly’ Man, Woman Dead After Shooting in Huntington Beach: Police

A man and woman described by police as elderly are dead following a shooting in Huntington Beach Friday, authorities said.

Police responded to a phone call reporting the shooting at the 4100 block of Aladdin Drive just after 8 a.m., according to Lt. Tim Martin of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

On arrival, officers discovered that both the man and the woman had apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was dead at the scene. The woman was transferred to a local hospital where she died, officials said.

Police confirmed that both the man and woman lived on the street where the incident occurred. They have not been identified and authorities do not know the relationship between the parties, officials said.

According to the Orange County Register, authorities found a weapon at the scene.

The Register also reported that police believe the shooting may have been part of a murder-suicide. Investigators are not looking for anyone else involved in the shooting, police told KTLA.

