Georgia Cat Missing Since 4th of July Found in Riverside County, Will Be Flown Home for Christmas

A feline stowaway discovered riding aboard a big rig in Riverside County turned out to belong to a Georgia family who has been missing him since the Fourth of July, officials said Friday.

The tabby was apparently along for the long haul as a truck driver for a soda company made the trip out west, according to John Welsh the senior public information specialist with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The cat, nicknamed Kitty Bitty by local officials, is currently being housed at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.

But officials are making arrangements so that he can be flown home to Georgia ahead of the Christmas holiday, Welsh said.

Animal Services officials were tipped off to the missing pet’s whereabouts by the truck driver.

The owners were ecstatic to learn he was alive and safe following his six-month adventure, Welsh said.

Kitty Bitty was suffering from dehydration when he was found but was soon revived with veterinary care.

Luckily, the cat had been vaccinated for rabies, Welsh said.