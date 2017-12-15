Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris Appear at Girls Leadership Summit in Downtown L.A.

Posted 2:00 PM, December 15, 2017, by

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Kamala Harris showed up to support a group of more than 10,000 young women at the first-ever Girls Build Leadership Summit held in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 15, 2017.