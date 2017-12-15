Las Vegas to Host 2018 Women’s March on Jan. 21

Las Vegas has been picked to host the Women’s March on Jan. 21.

The march was first held in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017, a day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.

Hundreds of thousands of women marched to raise awareness on social change and gender equality. Las Vegas was one of many cities to host a sister march.

But why pick Las Vegas to be the center of the 2018 rally?

According to an email organizers sent to supporters, Nevada has been at the center of pressing issues, such as gun violence and politicians accused of sexual assault.

Currently, many people are calling on Rep. Ruben Kihuen to resign after allegations of sexual misconduct. The Nevada congressman has denied the allegations.

Kihuen also attended the Las Vegas sister march last year.

The organization also noted the fact that Nevada has historically been a battleground state.

Details on where the march will be held haven’t been released.