Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting 4 Girls in O.C. Over 17 Years

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting four girls in Orange County over the span of 17 years, officials said Friday.

Martin Rodriguez Garcia, 51, was sentenced to 219 years and four months to life in state prison for abusing the girls, who were 6 to 14 years old at the time of the assaults, according to a news release from the Orange County district attorney’s office.

The incidents occurred between 1994 and 2011, the statement said.

Authorities said one of the victims reported the crimes to the Huntington Beach Police Department in 2015.

After an investigation, police arrested Garcia in Las Vegas in 2016.

Garcia was charged with 20 felony counts and entered a not guilty plea in a Santa Ana court on May 9, 2016.

On Nov. 29 this year, a jury found him guilty of the following felonies: 15 counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, two counts of assault with the intent to commit rape, one count of assault with the intent to commit digital penetration, one count of lewd acts upon a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Between 1994 and 2001, Garcia committed lewd acts on the first victim starting when the girl was 5 years old, the statement said. Garcia “forcibly sodomized” the girl during that period.

Between 1996 and 2003, the man assaulted the second victim with intent to commit rape and digital penetration starting when the girl was 7 years old, officials said.

Between 2004 and 2006, Garcia committed lewd acts on a third victim starting when the girl was 13 years old, according to the news release.

Between 2004 and 2011, Garcia committed sexual assault on a fourth girl, including oral copulation, the statement said. The victim was 7 years old when the abuse started.

“The defendant was in a position of trust with access to the four victims” at the time of the assaults, the statement from the district attorney’s office said.

No other details were immediately available Friday.