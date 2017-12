Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newly released dash and body camera footage shows the moment Pasadena police broke a man's leg as they tried to subdue and handcuff him in November. Cellphone video of the incident sparked public outcry and prompted authorities to release the videos on Friday. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the incident for possible "use of force violations." John Fenoglio reports from Altadena for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 15, 2017.