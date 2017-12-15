Police Respond to Pacoima Shooting With 4 Victims, Including 10-Year-Old Girl: LAPD

Police on Friday night are responding to a shooting in Pacoima that left four people injured, including a 10-year-old girl, according to LAPD.

The shooting was reported in the 13000 block of Jouett Street.

The four victims were all taken to local hospitals, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Irma Mota told KTLA. She said a 10-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet was among the wounded.

Mota did not have the conditions of any of the victims, nor did she say if there was any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.