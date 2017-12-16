Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 16th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Merry Christmas!

Happy Hanukkah!

This is definitely the holiday season! Here are some holiday activities for families, friends and you! Enjoy!

A Whistling White House Wonderland

Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

714 528 0544

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/whistling-white-house-wonderland

Vintage model trains fill the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda.

The holiday season showcase reflects President Richard Nixon’s love of trains that began in his hometown of Yorba Linda.

For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org

The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.

Train To Santa’s Workshop

Orange Empire Railway Museum

2201 South “A” Street

Perris

951 943 3020

http://www.oerm.org

We can take the train to Santa’s Workshop at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris. Once this special train gets the family to Santa’s Workshop, children have a play and craft area as well as some Christmas time with Santa.

Ticket prices start at $15.00. For more details take a look at the website: http://www.oerm.org

Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Time is running out to see Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. The 10-thousand square foot exhibition curates hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship’s fateful night in 1912. The venue also includes items from the 1997 movie.

Titanic at the Reagan Library closes January 7th, 2018.

Odysseo: Cavalia

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo

1 866 999 8111

cavalia.com/venturacounty

Also moving on in January, what has been described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.

Ticket information is available at avalia.com/venturacounty

Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Also closing Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach. This is the last weekend to shop one-of-a-kind gifts created by more than one-hundred artists. In addition, to unique and rare treasures, there’s live entertainment, art classes and art demonstrations. Oh, and don’t forget Santa Claus might stop by for photo opportunities.

Check the website sawdustartfestival.org for ticket and festival hours information.

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

This won’t be around much longer either. At Westfield Topanga, we can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without going to the Vatican! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements has been reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

This unique art experience closes the end of this month.

Holiday Specials

Pacific Park

380 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

310 260 8744

pacpark.com

Santa Monica’s Pacific Park is a place for holiday play. L.A.’s only admission free amusement park offer 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza, retail shops and the world’s only solar powered ferris wheel.

For operation hours, check the pacpark.com website.

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2017

Time to Play Magazine

http://www.ttpm.com

While we’re on the subject of play, TIME TO PLAY MAGAZINE has released its list of the “Most Wanted Holiday Toys” for 2017 to help you with your last minute toy shopping. There’s something for all age groups and all interests. Check the website: http://www.TTPM.com/mostwanted

Free!

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting @ 7:30pm

Fountain Plaza

Sherman Oaks Galleria

15301 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks

818 382 4100

http://www.shermanoaksgalleria.com

This is not just Christmas time, it’s Hanukkah time, the eight day Jewish Festival of Lights, remembering the Hebrew victory against the Greeks more than 2,000 years ago to practice their religion without restriction.

We can celebrate the holiday at the Sherman Oaks Galleria at a special Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Saturday night at 7:30.

An Evening with Jenifer Lewis @ 7pm

Nate Holden Performing Arts Center

4718 West Washington Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.itsmyseat.com

ABC’s “Blackish” television star Jenifer Lewis, the author of the new book THE MOTHER OF BLACK HOLLYWOOD, lights up the stage at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where she invites us to her show and book signing “An Evening with Jenifer Lewis.”

The actress, singer, comedian and activist will talk about her show business career as well as coping with ups and downs of bipolar disorder.

The event begins at 7pm.

Magic of Lights

O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

800 944 RACE

http://www.magicoflights.com

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/magicoflights

There’s a new drive through experience at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. This is MAGIC OF LIGHTS.

From the comfort of our own vehicles, we wind through the sparkling nearly two mile path in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone.

To learn more about the Inland Empire’s newest holiday tradition, here’s the website: http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/magicoflights

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

http://www.lazoolights.org

L.A.’s bright lights holiday tradition returns to the Los Angeles Zoo. L.A. Zoo Lights takes us on a 60-to-90 minute tour of the zoo featuring creative animal themed light displays, including 3D projections, lasers, and thousands of holiday lights.

Ticket price information is available at lazoolights.org

