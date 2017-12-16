Woman Killed Inside Apartment in Popular Santa Ana Shopping Area: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was killed Saturday inside an apartment located at a Santa Ana shopping area, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 11:33 a.m. on a second-floor apartment at 316 W. Fourth St., according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

The home is located above popular shopping and dining businesses on Calle Cuatro, the Orange County Register reported.

Neighbors said they heard screaming around 11:30 a.m.

"Neighboring tenants reported a violent altercation and the male half fleeing the building prior to the arrival of police," the statement said.

Police said they found a woman who appeared to be in her 30s inside the apartment. She was unresponsive and bleeding on the floor with "trauma to her body," according to the department's statement.

Officers attempted life-saving measures before Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived and took over treatment, police said. Paramedics declared the woman dead at 11:44 a.m.

"At this point, we believe this is a domestic issue between two people living in that one-bedroom apartment," Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.

Authorities have not verified the woman's identity.

Bertagna said detectives were looking into nearby surveillance footage and were searching for the man who lived with the victim.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.