4 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on 210 Freeway Near Lake View Terrace

A wrong-way crash along an area of the eastbound 210 Freeway near Lake View Terrace left four people dead early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened near the Wheatland Avenue exit at around 1:50 a.m. — after California Highway Patrol had already received a call about a wrong-way driver on that area of the freeway, officials said.

A Chevy Impala was driving in the wrong direction, going west on the eastbound freeway, just before the head-on collision, officials said. The driver of that car, a Chatsworth man in his 30s, died at the scene. Three people in the other vehicle, a Toyota, also died at the scene. They were all described as adults from the Baldwin Park area.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 60s also from the Baldwin Park area, was initially described as being in critical condition before she was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to CHP.

Officials did not release further information about the identities of the victims.

CHP officers were not able to able to make it in time when someone first reported the wrong-way driver, a call Officer Craig Mogi said is always hard to receive.

"Your heart drops because wrong-way drivers never end well," Mogi said. "So everyone just goes as fast as they can to get on scene to try and stop something like this from happening. Unfortunately, today we didn't make it."

The cause of the crash and whether alcohol or other substances played a role is still under investigation, Mogi said.

Parts of the 210 Freeway where the crash occurred were closed following the incident and have since reopened.