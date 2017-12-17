After Crashing into Police Patrol Car, Driver Flees Scene and Slams into Telephone Pole in Alhambra: Police

A driver who sped away from the scene after crashing into a police patrol car had to be hospitalized after her car slammed into a telephone pole as she tried to escape, the Alhambra Police Department said Sunday.

The crash happened at about 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, when a white car struck an Alhambra police patrol car and then drove away “at a high rate of speed,” police said in a Facebook post. A police officer actually witness the collision, which was in the area near Commonwealth Avenue and South Curtis Avenue.

Just a few blocks away, as the driver was trying to flee, the car slammed into a telephone pole and brick wall.

When officers found the car, the woman driving was “non-responsive, but breathing,” police said. She was trapped inside the car and the officers couldn’t help her get out, so firefighters had to later cut her out of the vehicle.

The woman, who has not been identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery, police said.

In the Facebook post, police said it’s “believed that the driver was driving under the influence” but said officials are still investigating whether substances played a role.