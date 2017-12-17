Funeral Procession From Ventura to San Diego Honors Fireman Killed in Thomas Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A funeral procession for the firefighter who died battling the Thomas Fire traveled from Ventura to San Diego Sunday.

The procession for Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from Escondido, began Sunday morning and passed through the 101 Freeway across Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

It continued on Interstate 15 before reaching El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Several firefighters and other officers saluted along the route as local residents gathered on freeway overpasses.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support along the route from the public and from our public safety partners," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said in a tweet.

.@CAL_FIRE Engineer Cory Iverson was taken back to San Diego today. We are humbled by the outpouring of support along the route from the public and from our public safety partners. Thanks to @CHP_HQ for helping us in getting Cory home. pic.twitter.com/1lahxOV7AI — Chief Ken Pimlott (@CALFIRE_CHIEF) December 18, 2017

Iverson died Thursday of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was engaged in fire suppression efforts on the eastern flank of the Thomas Fire, which on Sunday has burned more than 270,000 acres — roughly 422 square miles — in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Iverson joined Cal Fire in 2009.

"He was the best fireman you could hope to have on your team," Cal Fire spokesman Jon Heggie told the Los Angeles Times.

Iverson left behind a 2-year-old daughter and a wife, Ashley, who's expecting their second child this spring.

A GoFundMe page for the family, started by a friend and coworker of Ashley Iverson, has raised nearly $400,000 as of Sunday evening.

Heavy duty community turnout this morning on fwy overpasses showing ❤️ for fallen @Cal_Fire Engineer Corey Iverson. We stand heartbroken, awed, grateful to those who fight for us. #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/JhqW0UpfHS — Henry Stern (@HenrySternCA) December 17, 2017

The Lynn Rd overpass in Thousands Oaks is nearly at capacity as folks wait to honor fallen firefighter Cory Iverson #CoryIverson pic.twitter.com/SyUfMJDIXT — Kyle Jorrey (@KyleBJorrey) December 17, 2017

A funeral procession for our brother #RipCoryIverson. The firefighter that passed on the #ThomasFire Rest Easy Brother pic.twitter.com/IqeFEDpVsw — Giants Fan (@surferzeb) December 17, 2017

The procession for fallen hero Cory Iverson has made it to Chino, where rows of fellow firefighters and some 50 civilians were waiting to honor him. pic.twitter.com/Yhfq7SDLSV — Brooke E. Staggs (@JournoBrooke) December 17, 2017

Read the full story on LATimes.com.