Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in West Covina After Alleged Burglary Spree

A man suspected of attempted murder — who was wanted by West Covina police for an alleged burglary spree that left an older woman critically injured — has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Christopher Arenas, 40, was found hiding in some bushes behind a pizza shop in the 2400 block of South Azusa Avenue at about 11:54 p.m. Saturday, police said. He has been accused of committing at least four burglaries since Wednesday, and during the last one, police said he assaulted a 68-year-old woman until she was in critical condition.

That alleged assault came after Arenas was confronted by a woman at the home, a situation that also happened during the other three apparently botched burglaries.

Police said Arenas tried committing a burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Loggers Lane on Thursday but was confronted inside the home by a man living there. Arenas then allegedly “assaulted” the man and left him with minor facial injuries, police said without further describing the attack. He fled the scene on foot.

A car stolen from a parking lot outside a bar on Nogales street was later found at a park about two miles away that day, police said, indicating Arenas may have been involved in that theft as well.

Later on Thursday, two more burglaries were committed in the 2400 block of Belinda Street, which is near that same park. As Arenas was trying to steal from the homes, police said, he was confronted by people living there during both incidents. He again fled on foot, injuring himself, although it’s unclear what those wounds are. At that point, police suspect Arenas was trying to steal another car.

“We believe he attempted to steal a different car in the area but was unsuccessful,” police said in a news release.

Officials weren’t able to find Arenas, and the following day, police suspect he committed another burglary in the 3000 block of Cindy Street. Police said he “broke into the home” and “assaulted” a woman there. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Before locating Arenas, police described him as “dangerous” and said he’s on post-release community supervision for past crimes including auto theft, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violations. He was wanted for charges including attempted murder, battery, burglary and auto theft.