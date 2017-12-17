Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 17th, 2017

Happy Sunday!
If Christmas and Hanukkah holidays have you way too busy to find some family friendly activities? No problem! Here are some Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!” suggestions.
Enjoy!
-0-0-0-
Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Time is running out to see Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. The 10-thousand square foot exhibition curates hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship’s fateful night in 1912. The venue also includes items from the 1997 movie.
Titanic at the Reagan Library closes January 7th, 2018.
-0-
Odysseo: Cavalia
5230 Camino Ruiz
Camarillo
1 866 999 8111
cavalia.com/venturacounty
Also moving on in January what has been described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.
Ticket information is available at avalia.com/venturacounty
-0-
Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am
Westfield Topanga
21900 Vanowen Street
Canoga Park
http://www.westfield.com/upclose
This won’t be around much longer either. At Westfield Topanga, we can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without going to the Vatican! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements has been reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.
This unique art experience closes the end of this month.
-0-
Winter Fantasy
Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
This is the last day of the Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach. This is the last weekend to shop one-of-a-kind gifts created by more than one-hundred artists. In addition, to unique and rare treasures, there’s live entertainment, art classes and art demonstrations. Oh, and don’t forget Santa Claus might stop by for photo opportunities.
Check the website sawdustartfestival.org for ticket and festival hours information.
-0-
A Whistling White House Wonderland
Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum
18001 Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda
714 528 0544
http://www.nixonfoundation.org
Vintage model trains fill the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda.
The holiday season showcase reflects President Richard Nixon’s love of trains that began in his hometown of Yorba Linda.
For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org
The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.
-0-
Train To Santa’s Workshop
Orange Empire Railway Museum
2201 South “A” Street
Perris
951 943 3020
http://www.oerm.org
We can take the train to Santa’s Workshop at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris. Once this special train gets the family to Santa’s Workshop, children have a play and craft area as well as some Christmas time with Santa.
Ticket prices start at $15.00. For more details take a look at the website: http://www.oerm.org
-0-
Hanukkah Family Fun Day @ 10am
Shalom Institute
34342 Mulholland Highway
Malibu
818 889 5500
shalominstitute.com
It’s Christmas time and it’s Hanukkah time! Families are invited to celebrate the eight day Jewish Festival of Lights at the Shalom Institute’s annual celebration in Malibu for farm animal encounters, crafts, games, and more. Get the details about all the activities and tickets at: shalominstitute.com
-0-
Free!
Hanukkah Celebration at The Farmers Market
6333 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 933 9211
http://www.farmersmarketla.com
And, there is a Hanukkah celebration at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles. Activities for families include live music, crafts, and the lighting of a giant Menorah. The Menorah lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5pm. More details are available at the website: http://www.farmersmarketla.com
-0-
109th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade @ 6:30pm
Lido Isle
Newport Beach
http://www.christmasboatparade.com
This is an Orange County favorite! The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade! Beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes sail along the Newport Harbor for the 109th event hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Parade participants start from the east end of Lido Island following the celebrated route, with the first public viewing destination now at the new 10.5-acre Marina Park. The community park offers 177 parking spaces, nautical-themed playground, picnic area and sailing center, and is also the largest public viewing area along the parade route, creating an optimal location to gather and enjoy the festivities.
-0-
It’s Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community