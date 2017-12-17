Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 17th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

If Christmas and Hanukkah holidays have you way too busy to find some family friendly activities? No problem! Here are some Sunday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions.

Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Time is running out to see Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. The 10-thousand square foot exhibition curates hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship’s fateful night in 1912. The venue also includes items from the 1997 movie.

Titanic at the Reagan Library closes January 7th, 2018.

-0-

Odysseo: Cavalia

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo

1 866 999 8111

cavalia.com/venturacounty

Also moving on in January what has been described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.

Ticket information is available at avalia.com/venturacounty

-0-

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

This won’t be around much longer either. At Westfield Topanga, we can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without going to the Vatican! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements has been reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

This unique art experience closes the end of this month.

-0-

Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the last day of the Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach. This is the last weekend to shop one-of-a-kind gifts created by more than one-hundred artists. In addition, to unique and rare treasures, there’s live entertainment, art classes and art demonstrations. Oh, and don’t forget Santa Claus might stop by for photo opportunities.

Check the website sawdustartfestival.org for ticket and festival hours information.

-0-

A Whistling White House Wonderland

Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

714 528 0544

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

Vintage model trains fill the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda.

The holiday season showcase reflects President Richard Nixon’s love of trains that began in his hometown of Yorba Linda.

For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org

The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.

-0-

Train To Santa’s Workshop

Orange Empire Railway Museum

2201 South “A” Street

Perris

951 943 3020

http://www.oerm.org

We can take the train to Santa’s Workshop at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris. Once this special train gets the family to Santa’s Workshop, children have a play and craft area as well as some Christmas time with Santa.

Ticket prices start at $15.00. For more details take a look at the website: http://www.oerm.org

-0-

Hanukkah Family Fun Day @ 10am

Shalom Institute

34342 Mulholland Highway

Malibu

818 889 5500

shalominstitute.com

It’s Christmas time and it’s Hanukkah time! Families are invited to celebrate the eight day Jewish Festival of Lights at the Shalom Institute’s annual celebration in Malibu for farm animal encounters, crafts, games, and more. Get the details about all the activities and tickets at: shalominstitute.com

-0-

Free!

Hanukkah Celebration at The Farmers Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 933 9211

http://www.farmersmarketla.com

And, there is a Hanukkah celebration at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles. Activities for families include live music, crafts, and the lighting of a giant Menorah. The Menorah lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5pm. More details are available at the website: http://www.farmersmarketla.com

-0-

109th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade @ 6:30pm

Lido Isle

Newport Beach

http://www.christmasboatparade.com

This is an Orange County favorite! The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade! Beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes sail along the Newport Harbor for the 109th event hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Parade participants start from the east end of Lido Island following the celebrated route, with the first public viewing destination now at the new 10.5-acre Marina Park. The community park offers 177 parking spaces, nautical-themed playground, picnic area and sailing center, and is also the largest public viewing area along the parade route, creating an optimal location to gather and enjoy the festivities.

-0-

It’s Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

