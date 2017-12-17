The Massive Numbers of the Thomas Fire: $116 Million in Costs, 18,000 Structures Threatened and Hundreds of Homes Destroyed

A spate of California wildfires has destroyed an area larger than New York City and Boston — combined. And with only a quarter of the colossal Thomas Fire contained, the end is a long way off.

Santa Ana winds literally have been adding fuel to the fires.

Here are the staggering numbers behind the blazes:

269,000 acres

That’s the size of the Thomas Fire, the largest one ripping across Southern California. It started in Ventura County and is now moving across Santa Barbara County.

At over 260,000 acres, the Thomas Fire is at least the third-largest blaze in modern California history. It’s torched an area larger than New York City.

Altogether, wildfires this month have destroyed more than 270,000 acres in Southern California, officials have said.

$116 million

That’s how much money had been spent fighting the Thomas Fire, according to Ventura County. And the cost is sure to grow since the inferno was still only 40% contained as of Saturday evening.

18,000 structures threatened

At least 18,000 homes are threatened by the Thomas Fire as of Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

756 homes destroyed

A total of 756 single-family residences have been destroyed while another 189 have been damaged, according to Cal Fire.

1,147 structures destroyed

More than 1,100 structures had been wiped out by Thursday due to wildfires, Cal Fire reported. It wasn’t clear how many were homes and how many were businesses.

Nearly 9,000 firefighters

About 8,400 firefighters are tackling the Thomas Fire alone.

The Nevada Department of Corrections and Nevada Division of Forestry, which run conservation camps, have sent six trained crews of minimum security inmates to help.

Thousands more firefighters — including from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington state — have been involved in battling the other wildfires.

85,000 power outages

Santa Barbara County has suffered intermittent but widespread power outages due to the Thomas Fire. Southern California Edison said that outages and surges had left up to 85,000 customers without electricity.

95,000 evacuees

At least 95,000 residents have been evacuated in Southern California due to fires, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

$10 billion

This year has been the costliest for wildfires in US history. Damage has topped $10 billion — and that was before the current fires (including the Thomas Fire) began in Southern California.