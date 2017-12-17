Injured Firefighter Battling Thomas Fire Near Ojai Airlifted to Hospital: Officials

12-17-17 An injured fire fighter was flown out of Rose Valley this evening and taken to a hospital. These fire fighters have been battling the #ThomasFire going on weeks now, in very unforgiving wind and terrain. pic.twitter.com/rB2cXFI2ve — VenturaCoAirUnit (@VCAirUnit) December 18, 2017

An injured firefighter battling the Thomas Fire near Ojai was taken to a hospital by air Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officials said the injuries were minor and that the firefighter was airlifted out due to the rough terrain, KSBY reported.

The firefighter was flown out of the Rose Valley area, according to a tweet from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.

“These fire fighters have been battling the #ThomasFire going on weeks now, in very unforgiving wind and terrain,” the tweet said.

The Thomas Fire has burned about 270,000 acres, roughly 422 square miles, and was 45 percent contained as of Sunday evening, officials said.

Further details about the incident weren’t immediately available.