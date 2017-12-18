$81-Billion Disaster Aid Package Proposed by Congress Includes Funds for California Wildfires

Congress is set to consider an $81-billion disaster aid package that includes wildfire recovery money for California and other Western states as well as hurricane relief with a price tag reflecting a year of record-setting natural calamities.

The legislation, the text of which was released late Monday, would provide almost twice as much as the $44 billion the White House sought last month to cover relief efforts along the Gulf Coast and in the Caribbean.

Republican congressional leaders added more money after California lawmakers objected that the administration had failed to include help for areas damaged by wildfires and Democrats protested that the overall amount President Trump asked for was insufficient.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) promised Californians additional wildfire relief after the Thomas fire erupted in early December.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.