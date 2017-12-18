Contradicting California Regulators, EPA Says Herbicide in Roundup Weed Killer Doesn’t Cause Cancer

The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said glyphosate, the primary ingredient in the weed killer Roundup and one of the most widely used herbicides in agriculture, likely does not cause cancer.

The assessment contradicts the conclusion of a European scientific panel as well as California regulators, who have included the chemical on the Proposition 65 list of probable carcinogens.

Environmentalists worldwide have fought to encourage governments to ban the pesticide.

The European Union in November voted to extend the license of the chemical for five years. EPA will be considering a similar extension of the product’s registration for use in 2019, and Monday’s draft assessment is a foundational document in that process.

