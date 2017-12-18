Deadline to Ensure Holiday Packages Arrive by Christmas Approaches

The holiday rush is in full swing and time is running out to get those presents in the mail with Christmas just a week away. Tuesday is the deadline to send your gifts by first-class mail if you want them to arrive in time. Steve Kuzj reports from Tarzana for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 18, 2017.