Some residents of a condominium complex in Irvine say their homeowner association has gone too far and is taking the cheer out of the holidays. The HOA has said no to Christmas lights and holiday decorations on the lawn, and now some community members say the ban has gone too far. Kacey Montoya reports from Irvine for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 18, 2017.
Irvine Condo’s HOA Won’t Allow Christmas Decorations Outside, Residents Say
-
Man Convicted of Murder After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Father, Shooting 2 Others While Holding Family Hostage in Irvine
-
Take 5 to Care – 2017 Holiday Season
-
Glendale Firefighters Warn of Flammability Danger of Dry Christmas Trees
-
Holiday Decorations Stolen From Multiple Homes in SoCal
-
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils White House Holiday Decor
-
-
Bankrupt Toys ‘R’ Us Wins OK to Pay $16 Million in Bonuses to Top Executives
-
Irvine Co. Will Bid for Amazon’s 2nd North American Headquarters
-
Police Looking for Prolific Porch Pirate After Recent Package Thefts in Irvine
-
Irvine Police Seek 2 Men Who Stole Pair of Shoes Worth $6,000 in Armed Robbery
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, November 26th, 2017
-
-
2 Candidates in Fierce Battle Over ‘Future and Soul’ of California College Republicans
-
Neighbors’ Petition Takes Aim at Connecticut Family’s Popular, Elaborate Christmas Lights Display
-
Holiday Safety for Your Pets With Veterinarian Doc Halligan