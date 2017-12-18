The theme of the 2018 Rose Parade is “Making A Difference,” and many KTLA 5 personalities have gone into the community to put those principles into action.
KTLA 5 Participates in “Making A Difference”
-
Rose Parade #3- Phoenix Decorating
-
2018 Rose Parade Preview #2 – Phoenix Decorating: Rotary, Kiwanis, City of Hope
-
2018 Rose Parade Preview #4 – Phoenix Decorating for Lions Clubs International, AARFA, and United Sikh Mission.
-
2018 Rose Parade Preview #3- Odd Fellows & Rebekahs, Shriners, and Lutheran Hour Ministeries
-
Rose Parade Preview #1 Phoenix Decorating: The New Phoenix Facility, Western Asset and The City of Alhambra
-
-
Veterans Day Week Series #2- The Gary Sinise Foundation
-
Actor Gary Sinise Named Grand Marshal of 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade
-
KTLA Rose Parade Sponsors 2018
-
Hollywood Christmas Parade Attracts Crowds, Triggers Street Closures
-
Major Hollywood Streets, 101 Freeway Ramps Closed in Advance of Annual Christmas Parade
-
-
109th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Held
-
100th Rose Queen Named at Coronation in Advance of 2018 Rose Parade
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, November 26th, 2017