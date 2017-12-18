LAPD Officer Loses Leg After Being Hit by Suspected DUI Driver During Traffic Stop on 405 Freeway

A Los Angeles Police Department officer struck on the 405 Freeway by a suspected drunken driver lost his right leg in the crash, police confirmed on Twitter Monday.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Dec. 11 as the officer was conducting a traffic stop on the freeway just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The driver of a 2003 Infinity Q35 being driven by Woodland Hills resident Douglas Donovan rear-ended the officer’s patrol vehicle, authorities said following the crash.

The patrol vehicle then struck the officer, severing his leg, according to Monday’s tweet from the LAPD.

“He has a long road to recovery and will need all our support. Please consider donating,” the tweet, which linked to a GoFundMe page identifying him as Officer Chelico, stated.

The page was started to help Chelico’s family during the recovery process.

Donovan, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Last week an #LAPD officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the 405 fwy. Unfortunately, his right leg was severed. He has a long road to recovery and will need all our support. Please consider donating https://t.co/FnU8Puqoa0 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 18, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video