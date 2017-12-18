Parents Arrested After Trying to Sell Their Sons for Drugs, Cash in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

The parents of two boys were arrested in Lancaster after trying to sell their children in exchange for money or drugs, authorities said Monday.

The couple, 38-year-old Vincent Calogero and Sarah Nilson, 32, were taken into custody after deputies were called to respond to a report of possible child abuse, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The call came at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, from the 100 block of Avenue J-8, a residential area.

It’s not clear what circumstances led to the call to authorities, but a sheriff’s news release said detectives “would like to commend the residents of Lancaster who intervened in response to the danger the children were in.”

Deputies found Calogero and Nilson “had been attempting to give and/or sell their children in exchange for money or drugs,” the release stated.

Calogero and Nilson were booked into the sheriff’s Lancaster Station on suspicion of felony child endangerment, child neglect, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. They are being held on $100,000 bail.

Their two sons were put into the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to the alleged child abuse, or anyone who was approached by the suspects “in order to give away their children, and/or sell their children in exchange for drugs or money,” the release stated.

Nilson is described as white, 5 feet tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Calogero is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Calogero’s first name was spelled Vincente in the Sheriff’s Department’s news release but officials later confirmed the correct spelling of Vincent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466 or Detective Gore at 661- 940-3855. Anonymous tips may be made at 800-222-8477.