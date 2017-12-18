× Proponents of Changing California’s Prop 13 Take First Step Toward Getting Initiative on 2018 Ballot

Proponents of making a dramatic change to California’s landmark Proposition 13 property tax restrictions took their first step to getting a measure on the November 2018 statewide ballot Friday.

The change would allow the state to receive more tax dollars from commercial and industrial properties by assessing them at their current market value, an effort known as “split roll” because existing tax protections on homes would remain in place.

Advocates of the measure, including the League of Women Voters of California and community organizing nonprofits California Calls and PICO Network said the change could raise billions of dollars that could be spent on public schools and community colleges.

“I think the cumulative effects of the unfair tax system have gotten to the point where it’s created crippling economic impacts on the state,” said Melissa Breach, executive director of the League of Women Voters of California.

