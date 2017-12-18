× Residents Report Nosebleeds, Headaches After New Leak at Aliso Canyon Facility

Southern California Gas Co. late Monday reported a leak at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility during a routine operation to pressurize equipment after maintenance.

In a community alert, the company said the leak occurred about 4:55 p.m. and didn’t pose any health risks, though it did produce a noticeable odor.

But Andrew Krowne, a Northridge resident who developed a cellphone application for those within 18 miles of the facility to report health issues, said 34 people reported symptoms including headaches, nosebleeds, and burning of the eyes and throat.

The leak was shut off within about 50 minutes and residents were notified about 7:40 p.m., according to the utility’s alert.

