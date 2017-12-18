Santa Ana Man Suspected of Killing Live-In Girlfriend Arrested at Costa Mesa Hospital

A Santa Ana man suspected of killing his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute was arrested at a Costa Mesa hospital over the weekend.

Investigators arrested 39-year-old Prentis John Hill at College Hospital Saturday evening after police found 38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens dead in the couple’s apartment in the 300 block of West Fourth Street earlier that day, the Santa Ana Police Department stated in a news release Sunday.

Neighbors reported hearing a violent altercation in the apartment before officers arrived about 11:30 a.m.

Likens was found on the floor bleeding and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by paramedics about 20 minutes later.

Investigators took Hill into custody after they were notified that he had walked into the emergency room at College Hospital Costa Mesa later that day.

Hill was booked on suspicion of homicide at the Santa Ana Jail, the Police Department stated.

33.641216 -117.918822