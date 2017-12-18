Thomas Fire: Grateful Rob Lowe Feeds Firefighters Who Helped Save His Montecito Home From Blaze

Rob Lowe helped firefighters and then invited them to help themselves to a meal after they worked to save his home and others’ in the path of the wind-whipped Thomas Fire, which has been burning since Dec. 4 and most recently was threatening homes in Montecito.

“Dinner for new friends at our house,” the “Code Black” actor wrote Sunday on Instagram, captioning a photo of firefighters filling their plates with cheeseburgers, spaghetti and more in what looks to be Lowe’s kitchen.

“Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude,” he said in a second post.

Oprah Winfrey said Sunday that she had evacuated 10 days earlier because the air was too smoky to breathe. Her dogs, she said, were in Palo Alto.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Dinner for new friends at our house. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST