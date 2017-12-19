× 2 Female Joggers Groped by Skateboarder in Residential Area of Irvine: Police

Two female joggers in Irvine have been groped by a man who approached them on a skateboard within the past two days, police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe the same person was responsible for both sexual battery incidents, and they’re asking for the public’s help finding the assailant. Both incidents occurred in the Woodbury residential development.

The skateboarder is described as a white man in his early 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin or medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The most recent incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday, when a skateboarder rode up behind a woman jogging at Rolling Green and Statuary. The man shoved the jogger to the ground and covered her mouth with his hands, police said. Unable to keep her from screaming, the skater “stood up and touched her in a sexual manner” before fleeing on his skateboard, an Irvine Police Department news release stated.

Later that night, police got a report of a similar crime that occurred between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Groveland and Townsend, about a mile from the scene of the Monday attack. The jogger in the Sunday incident was groped by a man riding past her on a skateboard, police said.

Anyone who has home surveillance video from affected streets – or from homes facing the Jeffrey Open Space trail – is asked to contact police Detective Keith Herter at 949- 724-7183 or kherter@cityofirvine.org.

Irvine police plan to increase patrols in the area.