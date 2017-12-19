× ACLU Sues on Behalf of San Bernardino Woman Who Was Detained by ICE Despite Being a U.S. Citizen

The American Civil Liberties Union and a law firm have filed a lawsuit on behalf of a San Bernardino woman who spent a day in immigration custody despite repeatedly saying that she was an American citizen.

Guadalupe Plascencia, 60, spent the night of March 29 in jail because of a decade-old bench warrant related to her alleged failure to appear as a witness in a court case. She said a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy asked her to sign documents that night acknowledging that officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had inquired about her immigration status.

As she tried to leave the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Plascencia said she was met by immigration enforcement agents, handcuffed and placed in the back of a van. She spent the rest of the day in ICE custody, fearful that she would be deported despite becoming a citizen nearly 20 years ago.

Plascencia was released after she was allowed to speak to her daughter, who quickly arrived with her passport.

