CHP Officers Injured During Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured while arresting a man who led them on a stolen vehicle pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga early Tuesday morning.

The incident began about 12:30 a.m. when the officers tried to pull over a gray Chevy sedan with no license plates, but the driver took off with a passenger inside.

The pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph but came to an end a short time later when the Chevy collided with a white vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street and North Haven Avenue, CHP Sgt. Joseph Corney said.

The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot and were chased by the officers, who managed to capture the driver.

He was identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Talingo. Talingo is a known gang member out of Long Beach, Corney said.

He was booked on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading.

The passenger escaped and was still being sought, Corney said. Investigators are hoping to find surveillance video that will show an image of the passenger.

Both of the officers were injured during the chase and arrest of Talingo, Corney said.

One officer had to be briefly hospitalized with unknown injuries, but has been released, Corney said.

The other officer was treated at the scene.

Two people who occupied the white vehicle struck in the intersection were OK and did not require treatment, Corney said.