Club 33 Members Sue Disneyland, Alleging They Were Booted for Speaking Out on Harassment and Bullying

Few people know what goes on behind the doors of Club 33 in Disneyland because membership to the private club at the Anaheim theme park is limited and expensive.

But a lawsuit filed this month gives a rare peek at the strict rules and code of conduct for members of the exclusive club, which has operated in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square since 1967.

An Arizona couple who joined Club 33 in 2012 sued the theme park in Orange County Superior Court, saying Disneyland revoked their membership because they had been speaking out about bullying and harassment of other members at the club.

Disneyland rejected the allegations, implying that the couple, Scott and Diana Anderson, were kicked out because they had misbehaved.

