A Corona family says their high-tech doorbell alerted them to a fire outside their home, and they credit it with helping to save their lives. Kimberly Cheng reports from Corona for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 19, 2017.
Corona Couple Says Doorbell Alert Helped Save Them From Fire
