Goose Injured by Arrow Leads Would-Be Helpers on Chase in San Dimas Park

To help a wild goose at a park in San Dimas shot with an arrow, a small army of people have been carefully recruited to capture it.

They have so far whiffed in all their efforts. And part of the challenge, county officials said Tuesday, is that the bird has surprisingly quick reflexes for an animal speared, “Game of Thrones” style, by an arrow.

“The goose, because it is fully functional, keeps flying away when they get close to it,” said Terry Kanakri, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The goose’s wariness is understandable. For one thing, it is a wild animal, among hundreds of geese in Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park. Then there’s the indisputable fact that a human shot it with an arrow.

