Oakland Raiders Cornerback Sean Smith to Stand Trial in Alleged Assault of Sister’s Then-Boyfriend in Pasadena

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday there is sufficient evidence for Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith to stand trial for allegedly assaulting his sister’s then-boyfriend on July 4 in Old Town Pasadena.

During the preliminary hearing at the Pasadena Courthouse, two witnesses testified they saw a man they identified as Smith stomp the head of Christopher Woods as he lay bleeding and unconscious near the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway.

“It was violent,” testified Sergio Galicia, who passed by the early-morning scene and called police.

Woods, a social worker in Atlanta, testified he recalled walking on the street, then his next memory was waking up at Huntington Hospital. Doctors inserted a metal plate and screws underneath his right eye and conducted reconstructive surgery on his left eye socket to repair five facial fractures.

