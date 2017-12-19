Police Release Surveillance Video as They Seek 2 Men Who Stole Baby Formula From Anaheim Market

Police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help as they search for two men who stole baby formula from a market in Anaheim.

The theft occurred last Wednesday night at the Stater Bros. Market located at 1131 N. State College Blvd., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Two men entered the store, made a beeline for the baby aisle and started clearing the shelves of baby formula. They stuffed packages and cans in a canvas bag and left the store without paying for the items, police said a statement posted on Facebook.

Investigators estimated the store’s loss at approximately $637, saying the thieves were likely going to sell the formula at a swap meet or possibly on the black market.

Police described the first man as Hispanic, about 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, and having short hair, according to the statement.

The second man is described as Hispanic, also between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, according to police. He had a mustache and was wearing a Raiders baseball cap.

The two left in a white 2009 Chevy Cobalt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or email www.occrimestoppers.org.