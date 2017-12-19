Video Catches Thieves Stealing High-End Motorcycle in Santa Ana

Posted 10:32 PM, December 19, 2017, by

A team of thieves is targeting high-end motorcycles in Southern California, and one of the thefts was caught on camera in a parking garage in Santa Ana recently. Dave Mecham reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 19, 2017.